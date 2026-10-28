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Everton are reportedly interested in signing Real Sociedad striker Orri Oskarsson as David Moyes looks to strengthen his attacking options ahead of the January transfer window.

According to a TEAMtalk report, the Toffees are closely monitoring the Iceland international, who has attracted interest from several Premier League clubs after impressive performances in Spain.

Orri Oskarsson could be an ideal attacking addition

The 22-year-old has developed into an exciting centre-forward since joining Real Sociedad from FC Copenhagen in 2024. His physical presence, intelligent movement and ability to find the net have made him an attractive prospect for clubs seeking a reliable goalscorer.

Oskarsson enjoyed an encouraging campaign last season, scoring nine goals in La Liga and helping Sociedad win the Copa del Rey. He has continued to improve this term, scoring three goals in eight league appearances.

His international performances have also strengthened his reputation. The Icelandic striker has scored five goals in six appearances for his country this year, showing he can deliver consistently at the senior level.

Everton could benefit significantly from adding another centre-forward to their squad. With Beto gone to Fiorentina, Moyes has been left with Thierno Barry as his only recognised striker, leaving the Merseyside club short of options up front.

Oskarsson’s profile could make him a suitable addition as Everton look to improve their goalscoring threat during the second half of the campaign.

Everton face competition for Oskarsson

However, securing his signature will not be straightforward. Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, Sunderland and Brentford are also monitoring the Iceland international, increasing the competition for his services.

Real Sociedad are under no obligation to sell a player who remains an important part of their plans, meaning Everton could face a difficult negotiating process.

The Toffees are expected to continue assessing their options before deciding whether to make a formal approach in January.

With attacking reinforcements a priority for Moyes, Oskarsson could emerge as a serious target. However, Everton must move decisively if they want to beat their Premier League rivals to his signature.