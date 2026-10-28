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Former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp has revealed how Daniel Levy refused to sanction an £18 million move for Eden Hazard, despite the Belgian winger being keen to join the north London club.

Hazard was one of Europe’s most exciting young talents during his time at Lille, attracting interest from several leading clubs before eventually joining Chelsea in 2012.

However, Redknapp has now explained just how close Tottenham came to securing his signature.

The former Spurs boss revealed that he personally met Hazard and his agent after receiving an extraordinary recommendation from former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole.

According to Redknapp, Hazard was willing to move to White Hart Lane, but Tottenham’s reluctance to meet the financial demands ultimately prevented the transfer.

Harry Redknapp reveals how Tottenham nearly signed Eden Hazard

Speaking about the missed opportunity, Redknapp explained how Cole, who was playing alongside Hazard at Lille, first alerted him to the Belgian’s remarkable ability.

The former England international was so impressed with his teammate that he contacted Redknapp directly.

Redknapp had watched the winger on multiple occasions and held face-to-face discussions with his representatives.

Most significantly, the former Spurs manager claims Hazard was prepared to join the club.

However, despite the player’s apparent willingness to make the move, Tottenham were unable to complete the deal.

He said on BT Sport:

“Well, I met Eden Hazard. Joe Cole rang me. He was at Lille, and he said, ‘I’m playing with the best player I’ve ever played with.’ I went over and watched him, went back again the week after, and met him in a hotel room with his agent, and he wanted to come. But at the time, Daniel didn’t want to spend the money on him. I think it was about £18 million.”

Eden Hazard went on to become Chelsea legend after Tottenham missed out

Tottenham’s failure to secure Hazard proved particularly costly when their London rivals Chelsea eventually won the race for his signature.

The Blues completed a deal worth approximately £32 million in the summer of 2012, shortly after winning their first Champions League title.

Hazard went on to establish himself as one of the Premier League’s outstanding attacking players during seven seasons at Stamford Bridge.

The Belgian registered 110 goals and 85 assists in 352 Premier League appearances, becoming a central figure in one of Chelsea’s most successful periods.

He helped the club win two Premier League titles, two Europa League trophies and the FA Cup, while also earning numerous individual honours.

His dribbling ability, creativity and eye for goal made him one of the most difficult opponents for Premier League defenders.

Hazard eventually left Chelsea for Real Madrid in 2019, completing a high-profile transfer after establishing himself as a club legend.

For Tottenham supporters, the knowledge that he could have been playing in north London instead represents a remarkable missed opportunity.

Levy’s reluctance to finalize the £18 million fee for Hazard is jus one of the many transfer blunders in Tottenham’s modern history.

The former Spurs chairman frequently faced criticism from supporters for his conservative transfer policy and strict wage structure, despite financial and infrastructural growth.

Missing out on a generational talent who subsequently dominated English football at a London rival cemented fan frustration surrounding Levy’s willingness to compete at the highest level.