(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

It’s now been more than two years since Odysseas Vlachodimos made his one and only appearance for Newcastle United, but he remains on the books at St James’ Park.

The Greek goalkeeper was signed from Nottingham Forest by Eddie Howe in the summer of 2024 as part of the arrangement which saw Elliot Anderson going the other way, with his solitary outing coming against AFC Wimbledon during the triumphant Carabao Cup campaign.

The 32-year-old has been on loan at Sevilla since August of last year, having had the deal extended for another season, and he’s been a regular starter with the LaLiga outfit.

Vlachodimos wants to join Sevilla permanently

In an interview with El Desmarque, Vlachodimos was asked if he’d like to join the Andalusian club outright from Newcastle.

He replied emphatically, and with a smile on his face: “I’ve already said it, yes. I really like the club and Spanish football. The club is like a family. I get along very well with all the players and coaches.

“I’m very happy here. My son also plays football here. He speaks Spanish better than I do, and the whole family is happy.”

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Hard to see a way back for Vlachodimos at Newcastle

Having complained earlier this year about perceived broken promises at Newcastle, and with Lukas Hornicek joining over the summer, the likelihood of Vlachodimos ever playing for the Magpies again seems fanciful.

The Czech stopper is firmly the number one under Matthias Jaissle, with Nick Pope as his immediate deputy, and it’s hard to envisage the Greece international challenging that pecking order at St James’ Park.

He’ll be 34 by the time his contract expires in June 2028, and the Tyneside hierarchy might feel that next summer is the right time to cut the cord whilst the club can still bank a transfer fee for him.

A permanent move to Sevilla would appear to be the ideal outcome for all parties. The LaLiga side would get to hold onto their first-choice goalkeeper, Vlachodimos can stay where he’s happy, and Newcastle would get his wages of approximately £50,000 per week off their books.

We’d expect that the two clubs will ultimately come to an agreement which’d see the goalkeeper become a Sevilla player outright and end his association with the Magpies.