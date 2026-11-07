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Rayan Ait-Nouri could be heading towards a Manchester City exit during the January transfer window, with the defender struggling to establish himself under Enzo Maresca.

According to a report from Football Insider, the 25-year-old is unlikely to force his way back into the manager’s plans, and a departure could become increasingly likely if his situation does not improve.

Rayan Ait-Nouri facing uncertain future at Manchester City

The Algerian international has found regular first-team opportunities difficult to come by this season. He is yet to make a Premier League appearance and has been restricted to just four outings across the Champions League and Carabao Cup, registering three assists.

Maresca currently prefers Josko Gvardiol and Nico O’Reilly at left-back, leaving Ait-Nouri with a tough challenge to establish himself in the starting lineup.

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers defender remains determined to fight for his place at the Etihad Stadium. However, with two established options ahead of him, securing regular minutes could prove difficult.

Manchester United could offer him a chance to revive his career. The Red Devils made a surprise approach for the defender towards the end of the summer transfer window, although City were quick to reject their interest.

It remains to be seen whether United will return with another proposal in January, particularly given their need for additional quality and depth at left-back.

Where does Ait-Nouri’s future lie?

Ait-Nouri registered five assists in 31 appearances for Manchester City last season, demonstrating his attacking qualities and ability to contribute in the final third.

He could be a useful addition for several Premier League clubs, especially those looking for an attack-minded full-back with experience in English football.

However, City will need a suitable solution if the player decides his future lies elsewhere. A January departure could benefit all parties, allowing the defender to secure regular football while the Premier League champions reshape their squad.