Michael Carrick, Manager of Manchester United, is seen in the royal box on day seven of The Championships Wimbledon 2026 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 05, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Manchester City defender Rayan Ait-Nouri as they look to strengthen their defensive options ahead of the January transfer window.

According to Florian Plettenberg, the 25-year-old is open to leaving the Etihad Stadium, and United are keen to explore bringing him to Old Trafford. Personal terms are not expected to be a problem, although negotiations between the two Manchester clubs could prove difficult.

Rayan Ait-Nouri emerges as a target for Manchester United

The Algerian international has attracted United’s attention as they assess potential reinforcements at left-back. His attacking qualities, pace and ability to contribute in the final third could make him an attractive addition to Michael Carrick’s squad.

United have been looking to improve their options in the position, and Aït-Nouri could provide greater competition and versatility on the left side of their defence.

The 25-year-old has considerable Premier League experience following his spells with Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City. His ability to carry the ball forward, create chances and operate effectively in advanced positions could make him particularly useful for United.

Furthermore, the defender’s willingness to consider a departure could encourage the Red Devils to explore a potential January deal.

Manchester United face difficult negotiations for Ait-Nouri

However, completing a transfer will be far from straightforward. The biggest obstacle is understood to be the relationship between Manchester United and Manchester City, with the two rivals unlikely to find negotiations easy.

Aït-Nouri’s representatives are currently exploring the market to understand the available opportunities, suggesting that his future could become an important talking point ahead of January.

United will need to establish whether City are prepared to entertain offers from their local rivals before deciding how to proceed.

The Red Devils could benefit considerably from signing an established Premier League defender, but City’s willingness to facilitate such a move remains uncertain.

With the January transfer window approaching, Aït-Nouri is certainly one to watch as United consider their left-back options.