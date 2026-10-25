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Manchester United are reportedly preparing another move for Manchester City defender Rayan Ait-Nouri as Michael Carrick looks to strengthen his defensive options during the January transfer window.

According to a TEAMtalk report, the Red Devils are considering a fresh approach to the Algerian international after failing to secure his services in the summer. The left-back could be available on loan as United look to address a problem position.

Rayan Ait-Nouri could be an ideal defensive addition

The 25-year-old has struggled to establish himself at Manchester City since joining from Wolverhampton Wanderers, with competition for places limiting his opportunities under Enzo Maresca.

Ait-Nouri’s attacking qualities and Premier League experience make him an attractive option for United. His ability to carry the ball forward, beat opponents one-on-one, and contribute in the final third could add balance to their left flank.

United were keen to strengthen at left-back during the previous transfer window but failed to land their preferred targets. Luke Shaw remains an important option when fit, but the club are keen to improve depth and find a long-term solution.

Ait-Nouri could offer an immediate upgrade in competition for places, particularly if he can’t secure regular playing time at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester United face difficult negotiations for Ait-Nouri

However, convincing City to sanction his departure will not be straightforward. The two Manchester rivals rarely conduct direct transfer business, and Pep Guardiola’s former club are unlikely to strengthen a direct competitor without favourable terms.

United reportedly explored a loan move during the summer, but negotiations failed to produce an agreement. City wanted an arrangement that included an obligation to buy, while the Red Devils were unwilling to accept those conditions.

A temporary switch could therefore depend on whether the clubs can find common ground in January.

Ait-Nouri is contracted to City until 2030, giving the reigning Premier League heavyweights a strong negotiating position.

United are expected to continue assessing their options before deciding whether to formalise their interest. With the need for a specialist left-back remaining a priority, Ait-Nouri could emerge as a serious target, although City’s reluctance to sell to their rivals could prove decisive.