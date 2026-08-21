Tottenham target move for Frenchman as De Zerbi eyes attacking additions

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Tottenham are considering a move for Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta as Roberto De Zerbi looks to strengthen his attacking options before the transfer window closes.



The France international has enjoyed an impressive spell at Selhurst Park and has developed into one of the Premier League’s more reliable centre-forwards.

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With Spurs assessing their options up front, the 29-year-old has now emerged as an experienced alternative who could make an immediate impact in North London.

Tottenham target move for Palace striker

According to Football Insider, Tottenham are eyeing a move for Mateta amid concerns over their current striker options.

The report suggests Spurs are looking for an upgrade in attack and believe Mateta could potentially be available for a relatively reasonable fee given his contract situation.

His Palace deal is due to expire in 2027, which could leave the Eagles facing a decision if a significant offer arrives before the deadline.

Mateta’s future has already been uncertain this year. Sky Sports reported earlier in 2026 that his proposed move to AC Milan collapsed following concerns during his medical, although he was still expected to leave Palace in the summer.

Mateta could give Spurs something different

Mateta would not necessarily be the glamorous signing some Tottenham supporters are hoping for, but he could be a very sensible addition.

At 29, Spurs would be buying a striker capable of contributing immediately rather than another prospect who needs time to adjust. Mateta is physically strong, experienced in the Premier League and comfortable playing as a traditional focal point.

That profile could suit De Zerbi particularly well. Tottenham have plenty of technically gifted attackers, but having a powerful striker capable of occupying centre-backs would give them another way of breaking down difficult opponents.

The main concern would be the price and Mateta’s previous knee issue. Tottenham should avoid paying a premium for a player approaching 30, particularly when Palace know they are negotiating with a Premier League rival.

Still, Mateta has proven he can score important goals, including the winner in Palace’s Conference League final triumph last season. If Spurs can negotiate a sensible fee, this could be one of those less spectacular transfers that ultimately proves extremely useful.

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