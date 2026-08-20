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Tottenham have been urged to make a move for Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta as Roberto De Zerbi continues to explore ways to strengthen his attacking options.

Spurs are already involved in advanced talks with Manchester City over a potential deal for Omar Marmoush, but former Tottenham scout Mick Brown believes the North London club should also consider Mateta as they look for a proven Premier League striker.

Tottenham urged to sign Jean-Philippe Mateta

Speaking to Football Insider, former Tottenham scout Mick Brown suggested that Spurs hierarchy remain unsatisfied with their current central striking options and should target the French forward.

Brown emphasised that Mateta’s current contract status at Selhurst Park could work in Tottenham’s favor.

He said:

“Tottenham have been wanting to sign a striker this summer. I think it’s clear at this point that they’re not entirely happy when you look at their current options. Are Dominic Solanke and Richarlison enough? They don’t think so.

“So when you’re looking at which top-class strikers might be available, and already have that Premier League experience, you need look no further than Jean-Philippe Mateta.

“That contract situation is still a factor, and Spurs will believe they can get him on the cheap, even if Palace are reluctant to let him go. He’s proven he can score goals at the top level and he would certainly be an upgrade on what Tottenham have already got, plus, he’s somebody who has been on their radar before.

“If they can make a suitable offer, they could be prepared to test Palace’s resolve and see how much money they are willing to pass up on.”

Spurs continue talks for Omar Marmoush

Mateta is not the only striker on Tottenham’s radar, however.

Spurs are simultaneously pursuing Manchester City forward Omar Marmoush as part of their ambitious attacking rebuild under De Zerbi.

The Egyptian international has reportedly given the green light to a move to North London, with the prospect of greater opportunities through the middle potentially appealing to him given the competition provided by Erling Haaland at the Etihad Stadium.

Tottenham are currently in advanced negotiations with Manchester City over a potential double deal involving Marmoush and Brazilian winger Savinho, with the combined package reportedly worth around £150 million.

That would represent an enormous investment, but Spurs appear determined to give De Zerbi the attacking firepower required to implement his vision.

Mateta vs Marmoush: Who should Tottenham sign?

The choice between Mateta and Marmoush ultimately comes down to what Tottenham need from their No. 9.

At 6ft 4in, Mateta would give Tottenham a physical presence through the middle that they currently lack.

His ability to hold up the ball, occupy centre-backs, compete aerially and finish inside the penalty area would provide De Zerbi with an alternative attacking route when Spurs face deep defensive blocks.

Most importantly, Mateta already knows the demands of Premier League football, having played over 150 games, scoring 50 and assisting nine.

His potential availability at a relatively modest price because of his contract situation could also make him a particularly attractive proposition if Tottenham do not want to commit another huge sum to their attack.

Marmoush, meanwhile, provides a completely different proposition.

Player Premier League apps Goals Assists Jean-Philippe Mateta 162 50 9 Omar Marmoush 37 10 5

The 27-year-old can operate as a central striker while also drifting into wide areas, giving De Zerbi greater freedom to rotate his attacking players during matches.

His explosive acceleration, movement in behind and ability to create chances independently make him particularly suited to a fluid attacking system.

That versatility could become even more valuable if Tottenham complete their pursuit of Savinho.