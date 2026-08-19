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Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in advanced talks to complete a stunning double swoop for Manchester City duo Savinho and Omar Marmoush, as Roberto De Zerbi continues his ambitious summer rebuild in North London.

The potential double deal would represent another major statement of intent from Spurs, who are looking to transform their attacking options ahead of the new campaign.

Ben Jacobs: Tottenham in advanced talks for Savinho and Omar Marmoush

Writing on X and reporting for talkSPORT, journalist Ben Jacobs backed up reports from David Ornstein of The Athletic that negotiations between Spurs and Manchester City are progression rapidly.

The Premier League champions are prepared to sanction the departure of both wide-man Savinho and attacker Omar Marmoush if Tottenham meet their asking price.

Manchester City are seeking around £150 million combined for the attacking pair. The Etihad hierarchy are willing to trade the players to generate major capital as they aim to raise funds to bolster their own midfield options before the transfer deadline.

While a final agreement is yet to be sealed, talks are progressing smoothly between the clubs are said to be in advanced stages.

Talks between Spurs and Manchester City for a double deal for both Savinho and Omar Marmoush are already advanced, as @David_Ornstein called.#MCFC prepared to sell for around £150m as they seek funds to bolster their midfield.?https://t.co/3VDy4L8hKP — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) August 19, 2026

Spurs still want Cody Gakpo

Tottenham’s pursuit of the Manchester City duo comes alongside their continued interest in Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo.

Spurs have already opened discussions with Liverpool over the Dutch international, but a deal remains dependent on the Reds completing their own attacking recruitment.

Liverpool are currently prioritising moves for Bradley Barcola and Ibrahima Mbaye, with the club reportedly prepared to sanction Gakpo’s departure if they can secure sufficient replacements.

Only if the Reds successfully finalize those additions will they sanction Gakpo’s exit to Tottenham, making the City double deal an attractive avenue for Spurs to guarantee elite frontline depth.

De Zerbi is building a super team

Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi is engineering a complete transformation of his squad ahead of the new campaign.

Having already completed major high-profile moves for midfield marquee signings Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes alongside defenders Jan Paul van Hecke, Spurs are now turning their attention toward completely retooling their attack.

Adding Savinho, Marmoush, and potentially Gakpo would push Tottenham’s summer spending toward a historic mark, signaling massive backing for De Zerbi as North London prepares for a statement season.