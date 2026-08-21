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Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on the signing of Omar Marmoush from Manchester City.

The Egyptian International has struggled for regular opportunities at the English club, and he needs to leave in order to play more often.

Omar Marmoush could join Tottenham

Marmoush can operate as a centre forward as well as a wide player. He could be a dynamic attacking option for Tottenham. They need more goals and creativity in the final third, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal across the line.

According to Sky Germany, Tottenham have already agreed a verbal move with the player and negotiations between the two clubs are currently advanced, with a conclusion expected soon.

Marmoush is a quality player, and he could add a new dimension to the Tottenham attack. He has previously shown his quality in Germany, where he scored 37 goals and picked up 20 assists in 67 matches with Eintracht Frankfurt. At Manchester City, he has picked up 16 goals and six assists in 62 matches.

Regular football at Tottenham will bring out the best in him. He is at the peak of his career and well settled in England. Regular opportunities at Tottenham could help him rediscover his form and confidence.

Marmoush could boost Tottenham’s attack

The North London club have been very active in the transfer market this summer, and they have done well to improve the defence and midfield. If they can bring in a couple of quality attackers before the window closes, they could have a really successful season under Roberto De Zerbi.

Marmoush will be hoping to sort out his future quickly and focus on his football as well.