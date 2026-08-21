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Hey guys, Fabrizio Romano here. The update of these hours is regarding Tottenham because it’s a big moment for Spurs on the market; they have an agreement in principle with Manchester City to sign Savinho.

The cost of the deal is going to be more than £80m (around £85m once add-ons are included). Everything has been agreed for Savinho; the player has had an agreement with Tottenham for a long time. He wanted the move.

So, Roberto De Zerbi’s top target for the right winger position is coming. Don’t forget, they’re also targeting Omar Marmoush of Man City. It is an advanced negotiation between the two clubs.

These are two separate deals, but a deal for Marmoush is expected to happen, with conversations ongoing and underway. As I mentioned, there’s an agreement already with the player himself.

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And so, Tottenham are going strong once again in the market after having already secured deals for Sandro Tonali (Newcastle) and Mateus Fernandes (West Ham) for the midfield.

Now, it looks like they’ll have Marmoush and Savinho up front as a new double signing for Tottenham Hotspur.

Take care!

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