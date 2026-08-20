Man United hoping JJ Gabriel will snub a move to Premier League rivals

(Photo by Catherine Ivill, Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Manchester United are increasingly confident that highly rated academy star JJ Gabriel will reject interest from Chelsea and commit his long-term future to Old Trafford.



The 15-year-old has emerged as one of United’s most exciting prospects after an outstanding rise through the youth system and involvement with Michael Carrick’s senior squad during pre-season.

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Chelsea are attempting to tempt him away, but United believe the pathway they have created towards first-team football will convince Gabriel that Manchester remains the best place for his development.

Man United youth coach Darren Fletcher has praised Gabriel by calling him a ‘fantastic‘ talent.

Man United confident of keeping JJ Gabriel

According to talkSPORT, Man United are confident Gabriel will stay despite Chelsea showing interest in signing the teenage attacker.

The Red Devils are working towards securing his future on long-term terms once regulations allow them to do so.

Gabriel cannot yet sign a professional contract because of his age. SPORTbible explains that Premier League regulations prevent a player from entering into a professional deal until they are 17.

That technical situation has inevitably encouraged rival clubs to monitor him. However, United have already demonstrated how highly they rate Gabriel by involving him with the first team.

He made a nine-minute appearance against Atletico Madrid during pre-season after previously impressing heavily at Under-18 level.

Keeping Gabriel could prove to be a masterstroke

United’s determination to keep Gabriel is completely understandable. Elite academy players now attract attention from major European clubs long before they establish themselves at senior level, so retaining the best talent has become almost as important as recruitment.

Chelsea can offer an attractive development project, but United have one major advantage: Gabriel can already see a route towards Carrick’s senior squad.

He does not need to become a first-team regular immediately. In fact, United should resist putting too much responsibility on a player who is still only 15. But occasional senior involvement alongside consistent academy football could show him that progression at Old Trafford is realistic.

Losing Gabriel to Chelsea would be particularly painful because United have invested years in his development. The club therefore need to make his pathway, future contract and role completely clear.

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