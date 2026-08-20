(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Chelsea have opened the door to a permanent departure for Mamadou Sarr, marking a significant change in direction for one of the club’s highly rated young defenders.



The 20-year-old joined Chelsea from Strasbourg in June 2025 and signed a contract running until 2033. He later returned to the French club on loan before being recalled by Chelsea in February.

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Until recently, another temporary move appeared the most likely outcome, but Chelsea are now willing to listen to permanent offers.

Chelsea have put Sarr up for sale

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Chelsea have decided to place Sarr on the transfer market and would prefer to generate a fee this summer.

🔵🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EXCL – Chelsea Football Club have decided to put Mamadou Sarr on the market. 🔄 The Senegalese defender is available for sale, and the Blues would like to bring in a transfer fee this summer. 🇸🇳 Sarr will not accept just any project. Discussions ongoing. #mercato #CFC pic.twitter.com/ZOiEd6DAGG — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) August 19, 2026

The Senegal international is not expected to accept just any destination, however, with discussions continuing over the right sporting project.

That represents a shift from Chelsea’s previous plan. Sky Sports reported only days earlier that Sarr was being lined up for another loan rather than a permanent sale.

There is already interest. AS reports that Real Sociedad want Sarr on loan, while Al Hilal are also pursuing the defender. The Spanish report says Chelsea paid around €20m for Sarr when signing him from Strasbourg.

Selling Sarr is an understandable move from the Blues

Chelsea’s decision is interesting because Sarr still has significant development potential.

At 20, he is nowhere near his peak, and his long contract means Chelsea are under little pressure to sell.

A successful loan in La Liga could potentially increase his value considerably.

However, Chelsea also have a crowded defensive department and are actively reducing their squad.

The Times recently identified Sarr among several centre-backs who could leave following the arrival of Maxence Lacroix.

A permanent sale therefore makes sense only if the Blues receive a strong fee or protect themselves with a sell-on or buy-back clause.

Sarr’s insistence on choosing the right project is equally sensible. Regular football should matter more than simply accepting the richest offer.

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