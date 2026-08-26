(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images) (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Xavi Simons posted a message for Tottenham fans on Instagram after Savio’s incredible solo goal against Charlton Athletic in the EFL Cup second round.

Simons took to his Instagram stories to share a photograph of new signing Savio celebrating his goal from the stands.

The Dutch international added a concise, two-word caption: “Told you..”

Savio has the perfect debut for Tottenham

Simons, who is currently working his way back from a long-term knee injury, watched on as his close friend delivered a spectacular cameo after coming off the bench.

Savio picked up the ball near the right touchline before weaving past three Charlton defenders with rapid footwork and explosive changes of pace.

The Brazilian then cut inside and curled a brilliant left-footed effort into the top corner.

His performance did not end there, as Savio also played a key role in another Tottenham goal during the 5-1 victory.

The display provided an immediate glimpse of the qualities Simons had been highlighting to Spurs supporters before his friend’s move to North London was completed.

Xavi Simons and Savio are close friends

The bond between Simons and Savio stretches back to the 2022/23 campaign, when the duo developed a strong dynamic while playing together for PSV Eindhoven.

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Their relationship extends beyond the pitch, with Simons reportedly playing an important role in encouraging Tottenham to pursue the Brazilian winger during the summer transfer window.

The Dutch international was also heavily involved in welcoming Savio to the club on social media.

Welcome to Tottenham, Sávio ? pic.twitter.com/cluPZrKRHc — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 25, 2026

Simons personally helped announce his friend’s arrival to Tottenham supporters, using the moment to express his excitement about seeing the Brazilian at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

He made it clear that he believed Spurs fans would quickly fall in love with Savio’s explosive style of play.