Fabrizio Romano confirms 'here we go' as Tottenham make another statement signing

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on another huge summer signing after reaching a verbal agreement with Manchester City for Brazilian winger Savinho.



Spurs have been determined to strengthen Roberto De Zerbi’s attacking options before the transfer window closes, and Savinho now appears set to become the latest major arrival in North London.

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The agreement is expected to be worth more than £75 million, while Tottenham are also continuing separate negotiations for City forward Omar Marmoush.

Savinho set for Tottenham medical after agreement

According to Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham and Man City have reached a club-to-club verbal agreement for Savinho, with the winger now expected to travel for his medical.

🚨⚪️ BREAKING: Tottenham reach verbal agreement with Manchester City to sign Savinho, here we go! Club to club verbal agreement in place tonight with Sávio set to travel for medical at #THFC. Fee will be over £75m, details to follow. Separate talks for Omar Marmoush continue. pic.twitter.com/QlbwCrXdUC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 20, 2026

Romano gave the transfer his famous “here we go” confirmation and added that the final package will exceed £75m.

The development represents a major breakthrough after weeks of negotiations. talkSPORT had previously reported that Savinho had already agreed personal terms with Tottenham, with City looking for around £85m for the 22-year-old.

Spurs are not necessarily finished there. Talks over Marmoush are continuing separately, and Sky Sports reported that Tottenham have been discussing a potential double deal with City as De Zerbi looks to significantly reshape his attack.

Spurs have shown ambition in this summer window

Paying more than £75m for Savinho would be a huge statement from Tottenham, especially after an already expensive summer.

The Brazilian brings exactly the kind of qualities De Zerbi values: pace, one-on-one ability, technical confidence and the flexibility to operate across several attacking positions.

At 22, Tottenham would also be investing in a player who could improve considerably rather than simply buying someone at his peak.

The more intriguing question is whether Spurs can also complete the Marmoush deal. Adding both players would transform their attacking depth and give De Zerbi several different tactical combinations.

There is obviously financial risk attached to spending so heavily, and Savinho will face immediate pressure because of the fee.

However, Tottenham appear to be building with Champions League-level ambitions rather than simply targeting another top-four finish.

Sources: Tottenham value player close to £50m as summer exit looks increasingly likely