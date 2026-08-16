(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Tottenham are looking to sign Savinho from Manchester City before the summer transfer window closes.

According to ESPN Brazil, they have secured a verbal agreement with the player and are now discussing a move with Manchester City. Tottenham could offer an overall package around £85 million to sign the player. The two clubs are currently discussing the deal structure.

Savinho wants to leave Manchester City to play regularly, and he has already agreed to join Tottenham.

The North London club needs more quality in the wide areas, and the Brazilian would be an excellent addition. He has shown his quality in limited opportunities at Manchester City, and there is no doubt he could develop into an important player for Tottenham.

The 22-year-old can operate on either flank, and he will help create opportunities for his teammates. He can score goals as well. Tottenham need more unpredictability going forward, and the Brazilian attacker is tailor-made for them.

It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can work out a deal quickly. Savinho will be hoping to sort out his future and focus on his football once again.

The fact that the player has already agreed to join Spurs will be a huge boost for the London club, and it will give them more encouragement to get the deal across the line. Manchester City will not be able to provide the South American attacker with regular opportunities, and it makes sense for them to let him leave. A package of around £85 million could be too good to turn down for someone who is not a guaranteed starter for the club.