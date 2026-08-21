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Tottenham are on the verge of completing a stunning deal to sign Savinho, as transfer rumors reach boiling point ahead of the summer deadline.

The North London side has reportedly made significant breakthroughs in negotiations with Manchester City to secure the highly rated Brazilian international.

Savinho to Tottenham expected to finalise the next 48 hours

Diario AS journalist Eduardo Burgos took to social media to drop a major update regarding the negotiations.

According to Burgos, Savinho is now “one step away” from departing the Etihad Stadium for Tottenham.

Spurs are reportedly prepared to pay a massive total financial package valued at €100 million (£85 million) to seal the blockbuster signing.

Personal terms do not appear to be an issue, with the 22-year-old winger expected to sign a long-term five-season contract running until June 2031.

Burgos added that with only a few minor administrative details left pending between the two Premier League clubs, the deal is expected to be finalised within ‘the next 48 hours’.

The staggering £85m fee demonstrates Tottenham’s intent to back their manager with elite talent as they assemble a side capable of competing at the highest level both domestically and in Europe.

Eduardo Burgos on X:

Savinho, one step away from leaving Manchester City. With just a few details pending, Tottenham will pay a total package valued at 100M€ (£85M) for the Brazilian, who is expected to sign a five-season contract, until 2031. The deal is expected to be finalized in the next 48H. Tottenham is also negotiating to include the option for Omar Marmoush at the same time.

Savinho, a un paso de salir del Manchester City. A falta de flecos, el Tottenham pagará un paquete total valorado en 100M€ (£85M) por el brasileño, que se espera que firme un contrato de cinco temporadas, hasta 2031. Se espera que el acuerdo se finiquite en las próximas 48H.… pic.twitter.com/5jfGWSLhLu — Eduardo Burgos (@edu17burgos) August 20, 2026

Marmous could follow next after Savinho as De Zerbi builds his super team

The spending spree at Tottenham may not end with Savinho’s arrival.

Spurs are strongly linked with another Man City attacker Omar Marmoush while De Zerbi is also very keen on signing Cody Gakpo.

The Italian manager is overseeing a complete squad overhaul and has already secured some fantastic signings, including two marquee midfielders Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes

They have also improved their defence by signing Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton as well as Marcos Senesi, Andy Robertson and Martin Dubravka on free transfers,