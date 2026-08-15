(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham ‘are in very concrete talks’ with Liverpool star Cody Gakpo, according to the latest report from Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Reporting on X, Plettenberg revealed that Tottenham have stepped up their pursuit of the 27-year-old Dutch international and have already initiated direct contact with Liverpool to explore a summer transaction.

However, sources close to the player currently deny that any official agreements or personal terms have been finalized between the involved parties.

Despite the lack of an immediate breakthrough, a transfer to North London remains a very serious option for Gakpo as Spurs actively seek high-profile attacking additions before the window closes.

?? Tottenham are in very concrete talks with Cody Gakpo and have already made contact with Liverpool. #LFC However, as sources close to the player currently denies that any agreements have been reached. A move to Spurs is nevertheless a serious option for Gakpo.@SkySportDE… pic.twitter.com/nTs5nca73n — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 14, 2026

Cody Gakpo could sign for Spurs before summer window ends

Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi has made reinforcing the wide positions a primary priority, seeking up to two major additions on the flanks ahead of the upcoming campaign.

The North London club are working on signing Savinho, with personal terms already agreed with the player.

Spurs have also reportedly made a bid for the Man City star, with the player also trying to force an exit.

The second winger the club is targeting is Cody Gakpo. Gakpo, who originally moved to Anfield from PSV Eindhoven in January 2023, has established himself as a versatile forward across the frontline.

While player-side representatives insist that no contract has been signed yet, Gakpo is understood to be open to the prospect of joining Spurs if the two clubs can reach a common ground on a transfer fee.

With Tottenham possessing the financial capabilities to strike a deal, a potential move could gain significant momentum over the final two weeks of the summer transfer period.

Liverpool will look to sign another winger if Gakpo is sold

Liverpool’s willingness to entertain Gakpo’s departure remains strictly tied to their own recruitment strategy in the transfer market.

The Reds seem to be open to the Dutchman’s exit for the right price. Fabrizio Romano reports that Liverpool will sign two more wingers if Gakpo is sold.

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As talks with Tottenham continue, Liverpool are actively pursuing primary targets, including PSG star Bradley Barcola, to overhaul their attacking unit. The Reds are also eying a move for Ibrahim Mbaye.

Should Liverpool successfully progress negotiations for incoming wingers, the door could fully open for Gakpo to complete his high-profile switch to Tottenham.