Tottenham value player close to £50m as summer exit looks increasingly likely

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur could be heading towards another significant summer departure, with Pape Matar Sarr attracting growing interest as Roberto De Zerbi reshapes his midfield.



The arrivals of Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes have dramatically increased competition for places.

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Sarr, still only 23 and contracted until 2030, is therefore considering his options, with Aston Villa, Brentford and Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli among the clubs circling.

Interest is growing in midfielder Pape Matar Sarr

Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that Al Ahli have made enquiries about Sarr, while Aston Villa and Brentford are also keeping tabs on the Senegal international.

Tottenham would consider selling if a suitable offer arrives, although Al Ahli had not submitted a formal bid at the time of the report.

Sarr’s position has become more uncertain following Tottenham’s huge midfield investment.

Sky Sports reported that Tonali and Fernandes cost a combined £185m and specifically identified Sarr as a possible departure amid Brentford interest.

Aston Villa appear particularly serious. CaughtOffside reported that Villa had identified Sarr as a midfield target, with £30m previously suggested as a potential price.

Tottenham should only sell for the right price

There is logic behind allowing Sarr to leave. De Zerbi has greater midfield depth now, while the player needs regular starts at this stage of his development.

Villa could be an especially attractive destination. Unai Emery can offer Champions League football, while Sarr’s mobility, pressing and ability to carry the ball would suit a high-intensity midfield.

However, Tottenham should not rush into accepting £30m. Sarr is young, Premier League-proven and tied down until 2030, giving Spurs considerable negotiating power.

Tottenham value him closer to £50m.

With Villa, Brentford and Al Ahli all interested, Spurs should encourage competition rather than lower their demands.

A departure may ultimately suit both player and club, but Tottenham have invested heavily this summer and should now be equally ruthless when selling. If Villa want Sarr badly enough, they may have to move considerably closer to Spurs’ valuation to get the deal done.

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