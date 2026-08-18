(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Daniel Munoz has been linked with a move away from Crystal Palace this summer.

According to Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra, Crystal Palace are prepared to sell the 30-year-old full-back this summer, and they will demand a fee of £25 million.

Daniel Munoz could leave Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur and Everton are interested in the Colombian defender, and they have already made enquiries regarding a potential move. It will be interesting to see if they follow it up with an official offer to sign the player.

Sierra wrote on X: “Crystal Palace is open to letting Daniel Muñoz (30) leave, for a fee around 25M£. Everton, Tottenham and Nottingham Forest have asked about the conditions of the Colombian.”

Tottenham already have Pedro Porro at their disposal, and they might not be able to offer that 30-year-old regular opportunities at the London club. Munoz will want to join a club where he can play regularly.

He has been outstanding in the Premier League for Crystal Palace, and he deserves to play every week at the highest level. He will not want to join a club where he might not be guaranteed a first-team spot.

On the other hand, Everton could use more depth in the right-back department. Nathan Patterson is the only option for them in that area of the pitch and could compete with him for the starting spot. The 30-year-old has the quality and experience to help them improve, and he could be an asset for the Toffees.

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Munoz could be ideal for Everton

The Colombian has shown his quality consistently in the Premier League, and a £25 million asking price seems reasonable. Even though he is 30, he could perform at a high-level in the upcoming seasons. The deal could prove to be worth it for Everton if they manage to get it done.