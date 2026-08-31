Official: £22m deal completed in worrying news for Crystal Palace fans as mid-table rivals continue to move ahead

Daniel Munoz joins Nottingham Forest.

Daniel Munoz has joined Nottingham Forest for a £22m fee after leaving Crystal Palace to join his former boss.

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These final days of the window are very satisfying in that, for the first time all summer, you get as many actual done deals as rumours.

The timeline isn’t just full of Fabrizio Romano telling you about potential bids and club interest – it’s full of top Premier League players putting pen to paper and making their move.

Reports of another one have just come in. Daniel Munoz has joined Nottingham Forest from Crystal Palace for a £22m fee. That puts him among the most expensive transfer for a player above 30 in league history.

Munoz joins Glasner in Midlands

Earlier this summer Oliver Glasner left Palace for Forest, and he’s now raided his old team for rampaging right back Munoz, who was a big part of his success in South East London.

Forest had to make a big sale themselves earlier this summer, but they haven’t been afraid of spending under this ownership and they’re once again here making a move which is more focused on winning now that trying to make a profit in the future.

Worryingly for a Palace team who felt like they had so much upward momentum after winning the FA Cup and then the Conference League with Glasner in charge, this is another sign that other teams like Forest now look like a more appealing destination for players like Munoz.

They could also soon lose Ismaila Sarr, who is being strongly linked with a £75m move to Liverpool this morning.