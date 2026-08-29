“Advanced talks” underway for £25m right back who is set to be latest major Forest addition

Daniel Munoz applauds the Crystal Palace fans (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest want to sign Daniel Munoz from Crystal Palace as part of their major summer overhaul.

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Nottingham Forest are in “advanced talks” with Crystal Palace over a potential transfer for right back Daniel Munoz, the BBC are reporting today.

Forest appointed former Palace coach Oliver Glasner this summer, and he’s apparently keen on bringing Munoz, one of his big Selhurst Park success stories, with him. Munoz has played 109 times for Palace, and was part of the team that won the FA Cup and the Europa Conference League under Glasner.

“An agreement between the two clubs is now understood to be close as Tuesday’s transfer deadline nears,” the BBC piece claims. The deal is supposedly worth “up to £25m.”

While Palace don’t want to lose a player who has been an important starter, they know that the 30 year old wants to go and has just 2 years left on his current contract. This is the financially smart moment to move him on.

Daniel Munoz a potentially very smart addition for Forest

Nottingham Forest have spent big this summer, with the £116m banked for Eliot Anderson way back in June giving them plenty of cash to work with.

They got a draw with Liverpool today, and don’t look like a team that’s fully come together yet, but with Glasner in place, a good squad and money to spend, they look set to continue challenging for Europe rather than fearing relegation in years to come.

The fact that this move would weaken a mid-table rival in Palace as well as adding a quality player to their own ranks is a double benefit for them.