(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Andrey Santos has become the latest Manchester United player to speak out following the club’s 2-0 Champions League defeat against Atlético Madrid.

The Brazilian midfielder addressed the growing squad frustration while issuing a firm message of support for under-fire manager Michael Carrick.

Speaking to reporters after completing 90 minutes at the Cívitas Metropolitano, Santos admitted the squad is going through a difficult period, but insisted everyone behind the scenes remains aligned:

“We believe in the manager. We believe in the whole staff, we believe in ourselves as players,” Santos stated.

“We are in a bad moment, but we have to work to change this result.”

Santos’ protective words follow public outbursts from squad teammates Amad Diallo and Lisandro Martínez after the loss in Spain.

While others have voiced frustration over performance and recruitment decisions, the 22-year-old emphasized collective responsibility as United attempt to navigate through their slump.

Andrey Santos yet to impress after signing in the summer

Santos joined Manchester United from Chelsea during the summer transfer window in a deal worth a reported £50 million.

The Brazilian arrived at Old Trafford with considerable expectations following his impressive development in European football.

However, his first few months at United have not been straightforward.

The midfielder has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter under Carrick, with competition for places limiting his opportunities.

Santos was handed a starting role against Atlético Madrid as Kobbie Mainoo continued his recovery from fitness problems.

Although United suffered another disappointing defeat, the Brazilian produced a 6/10 performance.

A fairly decent individual performance but the midfielder has yet to consistently display the dominant form that made him a standout prospect in Europe.

Manchester United must now turn their attention towards their upcoming Premier League encounter against Leeds United.

The fixture represents another important test for Carrick, whose position has come under increasing scrutiny following the club’s poor start to the campaign.

Speculation over his future has intensified, with former Chelsea and Tottenham manager Antonio Conte recently linked with the Old Trafford job.

For Santos, the Leeds fixture could provide another opportunity to establish himself in Carrick’s plans.

With Mainoo recovering from injury and United struggling for consistency in midfield, the Brazilian will be hoping for another start.