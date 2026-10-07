Real Madrid “regularly scouting” emerging England star as Premier League clubs prepare for €70m bidding war

Jarell Quansah playing for England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Jarell Quansah is likely to return to the Premier League next season, according to a report from transfer insdider Florian Plettenberg.

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It’s only October, but gradually we’re starting to see next summer’s big stories start to take shape.

Certain players, whether it’s because of their contract terms, or simply outgrowing their current team, look likely to make big moves. One is certainly Scott McTominay, who will have one year left on his Napoli deal come July. Another is Jarell Quansah, who has made the most of his time at Bayer Leverkusen, and is now ready to return to the Premier League.

?? Jarell Quansah could leave Bayer 04 Leverkusen in summer 2027. Movement already happening behind the scenes. Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal are interested. Real Madrid are regularly scouting him. Liverpool still have a buy-back option: €70m valid until June 15, 2027. #LFC… pic.twitter.com/kUDQDuqSlN — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) October 7, 2026

Premier League teams and Real Madrid watch England star

Today we’ve had reports from German transfer insider Florian Plettenberg which make it very clear which direction the wind is blowing.

He says that Quansah “could leave Leverkusen in summer 2027,” and adds that “movement” is already happening “behind the scenes” to enable such a move. Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal are all apparently interested, and the Reds have the lead considering they have a €70m buy back clause in their former defender’s contract.

Real Madrid are “regularly scouting him.” Quansah has hugely raised his profile by becoming a favourite of Thomas Tuchel at England, featuring both at the World Cup and in recent Nations League games. He’s physical, versatile, good on the ball and seems like a good character. Interest is only going to grow.

If he plays a strong season for Leverkusen and keeps picking up caps, we could easily see him going for €70m or more next summer.