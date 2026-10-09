Cauley Woodrow of Luton Town is challenged by Jarell Quansah of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Luton Town at Anfield on February 21, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Liverpool could face a major obstacle in their efforts to re-sign Jarell Quansah, as the Bayer Leverkusen defender reportedly doesn’t want to return to Anfield.

According to a Football Insider report, the 23-year-old has reservations about rejoining his boyhood club after struggling to establish himself as a regular starter during his previous spell with the Reds. Liverpool retain a £ 59.5 million buy-back clause, but convincing the England international to return could prove difficult.

Jarell Quansah has reservations about Liverpool return

Liverpool could use defensive reinforcements, and Quansah could be a solid long-term option. The centre-back has developed significantly since leaving Merseyside in 2025, with regular opportunities in Germany helping him take his game to another level.

However, the defender made just four Premier League starts during the 2024-25 campaign, and that lack of consistent first-team football could influence his decision. Quansah will want to keep playing regularly and build his reputation rather than risk ending up in a similar situation again.

The Reds have continued monitoring his progress and retain the option to bring him back, but his personal preference could complicate their plans. With several European heavyweights also interested, Liverpool may have to work hard to persuade him that Anfield is the right destination.

Quansah could consider a new challenge

Meanwhile, Chelsea, Arsenal and Real Madrid have emerged as potential suitors for the talented defender. Arsenal were reportedly interested in the summer, while Chelsea have also been keeping tabs on his development.

The competition for his signature could intensify in the coming months, particularly with Liverpool’s buy-back clause due to expire in June 2027. The Merseyside club therefore face an important decision over whether to pursue a reunion before that opportunity disappears.

Quansah’s progress in Germany has opened new possibilities, and another move could help him take the next step in his career. Liverpool would undoubtedly benefit from bringing back a defender familiar with the club, but they may struggle to convince him without assurances over his role.

For now, his future remains uncertain, and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool can persuade their former academy graduate to reconsider his position.