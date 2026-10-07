Jarell Quansah of England runs with the ball during the UEFA Nations League 2026/27 group phase match between Croatia and England at Stadion HNK Rijeka on October 03, 2026 in Rijeka, Croatia. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Jarell Quansah could leave Bayer Leverkusen next summer, with Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal interested in the England international and Real Madrid also keeping a close eye on his situation.

According to Sky Sport Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, there is already movement behind the scenes regarding a potential transfer for the 23-year-old defender. Quansah has impressed since moving to Germany and could now become one of the most sought-after defenders ahead of the 2027 summer window.

Jarell Quansah attracts Premier League interest

Liverpool remain particularly well placed in the race because they still have a buy-back option included in Quansah’s contract. The Reds can bring their former academy player back to Anfield for €70 million, although that clause is only valid until June 15, 2027.

The option could give Liverpool a major advantage if they decide that strengthening their defence should be a priority next summer. However, they are not alone in monitoring the situation, with Arsenal and Chelsea also understood to be interested.

Quansah has developed considerably since joining Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth around €35 million in 2025. His performances have helped him establish himself at international level, while his ability to operate at centre-back and right-back makes him an attractive option for top clubs.

Quansah’s future remains uncertain

Real Madrid are reportedly scouting the defender regularly as they consider their long-term options at the back. The Spanish giants could therefore provide serious competition for the Premier League clubs if they decide to make their interest concrete.

Liverpool will have an important decision to make in the coming months. They can potentially secure Quansah for €70 million through their buy-back clause, but they will need to act before the deadline if they want to prevent rivals from gaining an advantage.

For now, the England international remains focused on his career at Leverkusen, but his future is becoming an increasingly interesting transfer story ahead of next summer.