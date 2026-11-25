Sunderland made many signings during the summer. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Sunderland could reportedly welcome Simon Adingra back in January, with Ajax considering terminating the winger’s loan agreement after his frustrating spell in the Netherlands.

The Ivory Coast international has struggled to make an impression since arriving in Amsterdam, with injury problems preventing him from establishing himself in the first-team setup.

Simon Adingra could return to Sunderland in January

According to reports via Sport Witness, discussions about potentially ending Adingra’s loan early are gaining attention in the Netherlands, with Ajax potentially reconsidering their decision to bring him to the club.

The 24-year-old has managed just 30 minutes of football for the Dutch giants since making his debut against NEC on October 10. An ankle injury has subsequently kept him out of action, ruling him out of eight consecutive matches.

Ajax initially hoped the Sunderland loanee would add pace, directness and attacking threat in the final third. However, his prolonged absence has prevented the club from benefiting from those qualities.

Doubts already surrounded whether Ajax would activate their purchase option at the end of the season, but cutting the loan short could now accelerate a decision on his future.

Ajax could reconsider their January transfer plans

Ajax are also facing financial limitations ahead of the winter transfer window, with technical director Jordi Cruijff previously acknowledging the difficulties involved in strengthening the squad without Champions League revenue.

The Dutch club is expected to be cautious with January spending, potentially limiting itself to a small number of additions.

However, Ajax still want to improve their attacking options, particularly by bringing in a winger capable of contributing goals, assists and greater penetration.

Adingra’s situation could therefore become an important factor in their recruitment strategy, especially if ending his loan would free up resources for another signing.

There is currently no indication that formal discussions have taken place with Sunderland about a cancellation, and the contractual arrangements could complicate such a move.

Nevertheless, Sunderland could find themselves with an unexpected opportunity to reintegrate Adingra into their squad when the January transfer window opens.