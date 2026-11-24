(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Sunderland have been handed fresh encouragement in their long-running pursuit of Sporting CP winger Geny Catamo, with the Portuguese club now appearing more willing to discuss a January sale.

The Black Cats tried twice to sign the Mozambique international during the summer but were unable to convince Sporting to negotiate.

Their need for more attacking quality has only increased since then, and Catamo remains one of the most prominent names on Sunderland’s winter shortlist.

Sporting are now open to Catamo negotiations

According to A Bola, as relayed by Sport Witness, Sporting’s position has softened significantly ahead of January.

Sunderland initially offered €30million guaranteed plus €10m in bonuses before returning with €33m upfront and a further €7m in add-ons. Both packages could have reached roughly €40million (£33.4m), but Sporting rejected them.

Catamo still has a €60m, around £50m, release clause, although Sporting are now reportedly prepared to negotiate below that figure.

The 25-year-old has contributed three goals and four assists in 16 appearances this season and remains interested in testing himself in the Premier League.

A separate TEAMtalk report says Sunderland still consider Catamo their leading right-wing target, although Newcastle, Everton, Leeds, Bournemouth and Brentford have also monitored him.

Sunderland should return but £50m would be too much

Sunderland clearly need more inspiration in attack, and Catamo offers qualities their forward line currently lacks.

He is quick, direct and comfortable cutting inside from the right onto his stronger left foot. His ability to create as well as score could make Sunderland considerably less predictable in the final third.

But the fee remains crucial.

Paying the full £50m-plus release clause would be difficult to justify and would represent a club-record investment in a player yet to prove himself in England.

Around the €35m-€40m range Sunderland previously discussed looks far more reasonable.

Sporting’s change of stance gives them an opportunity they did not have during the summer. Sunderland should test that willingness to negotiate, but they must resist allowing their attacking problems to push them into an inflated January deal.

Catamo could be an important addition. He should not become an expensive panic buy.

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