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Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keeping tabs on Sporting CP winger Geny Catamo as Roberto De Zerbi looks to add more attacking reinforcements ahead of the January transfer window.

According to a report from Hooligan Soccer, Spurs are among several Premier League clubs monitoring the Mozambique international, who has attracted considerable attention following his impressive performances in Portugal.

Geny Catamo could be an exciting addition for Tottenham

The 25-year-old has become a key member of Sporting’s squad, showcasing his pace, dribbling, and versatility in attacking roles. His ability to operate on either flank, along with his experience as a wing-back, could make him a useful addition to Tottenham’s squad.

Spurs have been looking to improve their attacking options, and Catamo could provide greater competition on the wings. His direct running and ability to beat defenders one-on-one would give De Zerbi another option when trying to break down stubborn defences.

However, Tottenham will face competition for his signature. Sunderland are actively pursuing the winger after previously attempting to secure his services, while Nottingham Forest, Brentford and Brighton are also monitoring his situation. Italian clubs AC Milan and Como have reportedly remained interested.

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Tottenham face expensive battle for Catamo

Sporting CP are in a strong negotiating position, with Catamo under contract until June 2029. His deal includes a €60 million release clause, although reports suggest the Lisbon outfit could consider a lower guaranteed fee.

The Portuguese side are reluctant to lose a key player mid-season, so interested clubs may need to submit substantial offers to make progress.

Tottenham have the financial resources to compete for the winger, but they must decide whether he represents the right investment for their attacking department.

With several clubs monitoring his development, competition could intensify when the January window opens. Spurs may therefore need to act decisively to beat their rivals to his signature, although Sporting’s valuation could prove a significant obstacle.