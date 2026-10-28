The LED screen shows the Tottenham Hotpsur logo prior to a FA Cup Fifth Round match. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Sporting CP winger Geny Catamo as Roberto De Zerbi looks to add more attacking reinforcements ahead of the January transfer window.

According to a report from Fussball News, Spurs are among several Premier League clubs monitoring the Mozambique international, who has also attracted interest from AC Milan and Como.

Geny Catamo could be an exciting addition for Tottenham

The 25-year-old has established himself as a key member of Sporting’s squad, showcasing his pace, dribbling, and versatility in attacking roles. His performances have attracted attention from clubs across Europe, with Tottenham considering whether he could strengthen their options in the final third.

Catamo’s ability to operate on either flank would give De Zerbi greater tactical flexibility, while his direct approach could help Spurs become more dangerous in one-on-one situations. He can also operate in more advanced central roles, making him an appealing option for a manager looking to add variety to his attacking department.

However, Tottenham will face considerable competition for his signature. Newcastle United, Bournemouth, Everton, Brentford, Leeds United and Sunderland are also monitoring the winger’s situation. AC Milan and Como have emerged as potential Italian contenders.

Sporting CP demand €60m for Catamo

Convincing Sporting to sanction his departure will not be straightforward. The Portuguese club rejected offers worth up to €40 million from Sunderland this summer, showing their determination to retain the winger unless their financial demands are met.

Catamo remains under contract until June 2029, with a €60 million release clause. Sporting are reportedly unwilling to lower their asking price, placing them in a strong negotiating position.

Tottenham have the financial resources to compete for the winger, but they must decide whether he represents the right investment for their squad.

No concrete negotiations have been reported, meaning Spurs may need to wait before making a formal approach. Nevertheless, Catamo’s versatility and attacking qualities could make him an attractive target as Tottenham prepare for the upcoming transfer window.