Newcastle boss Matthias Jaissle (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Newcastle United could be preparing to lose Jacob Murphy on a free transfer next summer, with the club yet to open discussions over a new contract for the experienced winger.

The 31-year-old remains part of Matthias Jaissle’s plans at St James’ Park, but his long-term future is uncertain as the Magpies continue assessing his performances this season.

Jacob Murphy facing uncertain Newcastle future

According to reports (h/t 90 Maat), Murphy is expected to leave Newcastle when his contract expires at the end of the campaign, with extension talks yet to begin.

The winger attracted interest from Nottingham Forest during the summer transfer window, with the Premier League side reportedly submitting two offers before the deadline. Their second proposal was believed to be worth around £15 million, but Newcastle ultimately decided not to sanction his departure.

Jaissle was understood to have played an important role in keeping Murphy at the club, valuing his experience and ability to operate in different attacking positions.

However, Newcastle could now risk losing the player without receiving any transfer fee if they fail to agree fresh terms before his contract expires.

Murphy must prove his worth under Jaissle

The Newcastle hierarchy seem keen to assess Murphy’s contribution throughout the campaign before making a final decision on his future.

His performances have declined in recent seasons, with eight goals and 12 assists in the Premier League in the 2024/25 campaign before managing only five goal contributions last season.

Murphy has featured in all three league matches under Jaissle so far, but has yet to record a goal or assist.

The winger will have an opportunity to show he remains a valuable option for Newcastle, particularly with his versatility and experience potentially helping the squad through a demanding season.

Nevertheless, the club must carefully consider whether offering him a new contract is the right decision, especially after he turned down a substantial offer during the summer.

Newcastle could still revisit the situation in the coming months, but Murphy’s future at St James’ Park remains far from certain.