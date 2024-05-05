Pundit singles out Newcastle star for his ‘fantastic’ performance against Burnley

Ian Wright was left impressed by Jacob Murphy’s performance against Burnley during Newcastle’s big win against the Clarets on Saturday.

The Magpies put on a dominant performance against Vincent Kompany’s side, scoring three goals in the first half.

Burnley made a strong start but Callum Wilson scored against the run of play to open the scoring for the away side.

16 minutes later, Sean Longstaff doubled their lead with a precise finish before Bruno Guimaraes made it 3-0.

Newcastle started the second half just as they finished the first. Gordon won a penalty which Alexander Isak missed, however, moments later, he scored from close range to redeem himself.

Burnley managed to get themselves a late consolation goal through Dara O’Shea as Newcastle won 4-1.

Ian Wright singles out Jacob Murphy for his brilliant performance

Jacob Murphy had a remarkable game and was hugely involved in the Newcastle attacks.

In fact, he set up Sean Longstaff’s goal in the first half as well as Alexander Isak’s goal in the second half.

Speaking on BBC One’s Match of the Day, Wright said:

“This is what Burnley are doing, very poor quality corner, someone like Murphy, fantastic game, two assists today, he can’t be ignored and how he featured in this game as well.”