Video: Jacob Murphy’s stunning chip goal against Crystal Palace

Newcastle are running riot against Crystal Palace and have already scored three in the first half putting the game pretty much to bed.
A superb pass from midfield found Kieran Trippier, who provided an excellent first-time pass to Jacob Murphy.
Murphy expertly chipped the ball over the goalkeeper, sending it straight into the left corner of the net. The VAR checked for offside but the goal eventually stood.
Watch the goal below:
JACOB MURPHY, STUNNING CHIP GOAL??#NEWCRY #NUFC #futebol #esportes #football #betbus pic.twitter.com/DTByeCf2lq
— Betbus (@betbus_official) October 21, 2023
A dominant first half for Newcastle as they put three past Crystal Palace at St. James’ Park! pic.twitter.com/QLLjM486Ns
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) October 21, 2023