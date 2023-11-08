Newcastle likely to be without nine players for PSG test

The size of the task awaiting Newcastle United in the Champions League has been put into perspective with the sheer size of their growing injury list.

With so much more pressure and at least six extra matches against top-tier European teams when compared to last season, it was obvious that any injuries and suspensions that may arise were going to hurt the Magpies.

Another loss to Borussia Dortmund has made their task even harder given that Eddie Howe’s side have got to win both of their remaining games to given themselves any chance of qualification to the knockout stages, and even then they will be relying on other results going their way.

According to Premier Injuries, their current injury troubles – they have 11 players out – will only be slightly reduced by the time of the PSG match.

Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak are both expected to be back for the Chelsea game the previous weekend, however, the news isn’t so good for nine other players.

Sven Botman isn’t due back until December 10, with Elliot Anderson the next best case scenario of a Boxing Day return.

Harvey Barnes, Dan Burn and Jacob Murphy aren’t due back until various dates in January, whilst Sandro Tonali is banned until next August.

Callum Wilson, Javier Manquillo and Matt Targett don’t even have a return date as yet, so if the Magpies were to tumble out of Europe, the blame can’t be attached to Howe or his backroom staff, because that’s an unprecedented injury list at one of the most crucial times of the season.