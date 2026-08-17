Chelsea look to £145m Barcola price as they make demands for international winger

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Pedro Neto is a Chelsea player, and is expected to start the season, but there is growing interest in a move.

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There have been rumours circling for a couple of weeks that Pedro Neto could leave Chelsea this summer – first Man City were linked, and more recently it’s been Saudi teams including Al Hilal at the centre of the stories.

The price being talked about has always been pretty similar – around £60m. But that always felt far too cheap, given he’s a Premier League regular at a peak age, and the most recent reports bear out that feeling.

It seems that those initial reports were very conservative.

??? Al Hilal have scheduled new direct talks with Chelsea to discuss Pedro Neto deal this week. Financial proposal already sent to the winger and his camp. pic.twitter.com/qqeYk3HRnw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 17, 2026

Pedro Neto valued at massive asking price by Chelsea

Chelsea value Neto at closer to £100m, according to Bobby Vincent of Football.London, who says that the Blues are looking at the moves of wingers like Yan Diomande this summer and drawing direct comparisons.

Liverpool have recently been quoted £145m for Bradley Barcola – and look like they’re considering paying it. Barcola is a little younger, but it’s not crazy for Chelsea to ask for two thirds of that.

Chelsea have a wealth of options in attacking positions and out wide – Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers, Estevao, Geovany Quenda, Jamie Gittens and even Mykhailo Mudryk are currently in the squad. There’s also a strong chance that Xabi Alonso regularly uses formations which don’t have true wingers anyway.

This price tag might scare away some, but Saudi teams should be able to offer at least £80m to get the ball rolling on talks, then it’s down to the Blues to see how much they can inch the fee upwards.