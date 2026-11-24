(Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Aston Villa have been handed fresh encouragement over a potential reunion with Jack Grealish, with the Manchester City winger determined to remain in the Premier League if his proposed permanent move to Everton falls through.

The 31-year-old is spending a second consecutive season on loan at Everton, but what once looked like a straightforward permanent transfer has become considerably less certain following a recent disciplinary issue.

With his Man City contract expiring next summer, Grealish could suddenly become one of the most intriguing free agents on the market.

Grealish wants to remain in England

According to Football Insider, Grealish intends to remain in the Premier League even if Everton decide against signing him permanently.

The England international has attracted interest from abroad, but his preference is understood to be staying in English football.

That stance will naturally encourage Aston Villa.

Grealish remains closely associated with his boyhood club after captaining Villa before joining Manchester City for £100million in 2021. Everton remain an option, with David Moyes leaving the door open for the attacker to work his way back into his plans following his disciplinary absence.

Villa’s interest is also longstanding. CaughtOffside reported in August that both Aston Villa and Everton had been in contact with Grealish’s representatives as he considered his options.

Aston Villa return could make sense for Grealish

A return to Villa Park would carry obvious emotional appeal, but sentiment alone should not drive the decision.

Grealish is no longer the player around whom Villa must build their entire attack. At 31, he would instead need to accept a more measured role within a squad competing at a higher level than when he left.

That could actually suit everyone. Villa would gain an experienced Premier League attacker capable of carrying the ball, drawing fouls and unlocking deep defences, while Grealish would return to an environment where he remains hugely popular.

The financial side is also attractive because there would be no transfer fee.

His wages would still require careful negotiation, but Grealish has reached the stage of his career where regular football and the right environment may matter more than maximising salary.

Everton still have time to repair the relationship and keep him.

But if that permanent move collapses, Villa should seriously explore bringing their former captain home.

Alarming report claims why Chelsea players are reportedly unhappy with Xabi Alonso