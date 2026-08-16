A Tottenham Hotspur fan holds up a scarf as a show of support prior to the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on March 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Destiny Udogie has been linked with a move away from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

He has been linked with a return to Italy, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops. AS Roma are interested in signing the player, and they believe he could be an important option for them at the back.

The defender has had multiple injury problems over the last couple of seasons with Tottenham, and he might no longer be an indispensable asset for them. Tottenham already have players like Andy Robertson and Souza at their disposal. It will be interesting to see whether they are willing to sanction the Italian defender’s departure.

There has been constant contact regarding a potential move, and there is a feeling that the player would be open to joining Roma this summer.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Spurs would demand around €25 million to sell the player. It remains to be seen whether Roma is prepared to pay the asking price.

Udogie is a talented young player with a bright future, and he has plenty of room for improvement. At 23, he could improve with coaching and experience and justify the investment in the long-term.

He has a contract with Tottenham until 2030 and the North London club is under no pressure to sell him this summer. Any club hoping to sign him will have to pay the asking price.

The opportunity to return to his homeland could be exciting for the young defender, and it will be interesting to see what he decides.

Roma are looking to improve the team and fight for major trophies, and they need quality players at their disposal. The 23-year-old could be an asset for them in the long term.