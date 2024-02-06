Girona forward Savio has accepted a transfer to Manchester City for next season despite there also being interest from clubs in England and Germany.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano has he spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his column in the Daily Briefing, with the reporter providing some further insight into the story that he broke yesterday.

Savio has shone in La Liga after being previously purchased by Troyes in the City Group, but he’s now set to link up with Pep Guardiola and co. next season after never playing a single game for the French club.

The Brazilian should be an exciting signing for Man City, though it remains to be seen if he’ll definitely go straight into being a regular for Guardiola’s side or if they might have a loan spell in mind for him to begin with.

Romano didn’t commit too much one way or another on that, but he did state that City have this deal in place after Savio accepted their proposal.

“Manchester City have agreed a deal for one of the best young talents in Europe this season – Brazilian winger Savio. This is an example of some of the great work done by the City Football Group, with Savio signed for Troyes and then loaned out to Girona, and now he’ll be the first signing for Man City next season,” Romano said.

“The deal is done, of course it’s not a traditional agreement because all the clubs are in the same group. City also had the opportunity to sell Savio for big money, around €35-40m, because there were proposals from clubs in England and Germany, though I can’t mention specific names yet. There were important bids on the table, but now there is an agreement for Savio to join Man City next season, he’s already accepted the move.

“City have an agreement in principle, but first Savio will be 100% focused on completing the season for Girona. We’ll then see what happens in the summer and what City want to do with the player, but for now everything is agreed, with City turning down important proposals for this top talent. Now we’ll see how ready Savio is to play under Pep Guardiola and to play in the Premier League, it’s going to be an interesting summer.”