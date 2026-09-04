Nuno Espirito Santo during West Ham's defeat to Arsenal (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Edson Alvarez is looking to sort out his future and return to playing regularly.

The 28-year-old West Ham United midfielder has no future at the London club, and he doesn’t want to play with them in the Championship either.

Edson Alvarez’s future at West Ham United

The 28-year-old returned to the London club earlier this summer after Fenerbahce decided against making his loan move permanent. The player has been linked with multiple clubs in recent weeks, but a deal has not materialised.

There have been rumours that the player could return to his former club in Mexico, but journalist Ruben Rodriguez has claimed he has no intention of joining Club America at this stage of his career and wants to join a European club where he can play regularly. Alvarez is no longer an important option for West Ham United, and Nuno Espírito Santo has recently left him out of the squad for the last few Championship matches.

Alvarez pushing for West Ham exit

The transfer window is still open in certain countries, and it remains to be seen whether West Ham United can find a suitable destination for the 28-year-old. They do not see him as a key player, and it does not make sense for them to hold onto him. The player will also be hoping to play regularly at this stage of his career. With all parties keen on an exit, it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

The player currently has two years left on his contract with the English club. It seems unlikely that he will continue at West Ham United this season. There is no doubt that he has the quality to make an impact in the Championship, and he could be a key player for the Hammers if they can integrate him into the squad.