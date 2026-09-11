West Ham manager Nuno Espirito Santo looks on (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

West Ham United could see several players leave the club next summer, with four members of their squad currently heading towards the final year of their contracts.

The Hammers have plenty of decisions to make before the end of the 2026/27 campaign, especially as the club looks to secure a return to the Premier League after relegation. Several players could therefore see their futures assessed as the season progresses (h/t Football League World).

Tomas Soucek and Alphonse Areola face uncertain futures

Tomas Soucek is one of West Ham’s most experienced players and has been an important figure for the club since arriving in London. However, his contract expires in 2027, meaning the Czech midfielder could become a free agent if the club and player cannot agree on an extension.

Alphonse Areola is also approaching the final months of his current deal. The French goalkeeper has fallen behind Mads Hermansen in the pecking order, and West Ham may have to decide whether it makes sense to retain him beyond the current agreement.

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Cornet and Veltman set for exit

Maxwel Cornet is another player whose future remains uncertain. His contract is due to expire next summer, although West Ham reportedly have an option that could extend his stay until 2028.

Joel Veltman completes the group. The defender has no long-term role in East London.

West Ham will therefore have several important calls to make before these contracts expire, likely weighing squad rebuilding, finances, and their promotion ambitions before deciding which players should remain.