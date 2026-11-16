Arsenal track 15-goal striker as Arteta decides to bolster his attacking options

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Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Middlesbrough striker Will Lankshear as Mikel Arteta continues to assess potential additions to his attacking options.

The 21-year-old has been one of the Championship’s standout performers since leaving Tottenham in the summer, scoring at a remarkable rate for a Middlesbrough side pushing for promotion.

His form has now attracted attention from several Premier League clubs, although Boro have little intention of weakening their squad midway through the campaign.

Arsenal interest in Will Lankshear

According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal are among a growing list of clubs monitoring Lankshear after his superb start at the Riverside Stadium.

The England Under-21 international has scored 15 goals in 16 appearances across all competitions, including 13 goals in 13 Championship outings. Manchester United, Brighton, Everton, Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund have also watched him, while former club Tottenham retain matching rights on any future offer.

Crucially, Middlesbrough have decided they will not entertain a January sale. Lankshear only joined for a deal worth around £20million and is considered central to their push for Premier League promotion.

A related CaughtOffside report confirms Arsenal’s interest and notes that Lankshear is happy at Middlesbrough despite the increasing attention surrounding his future.

Lankshear could be a smart option for the Gunners

Lankshear is an intriguing target because Arsenal already know him well. He began his youth career with the Gunners before eventually developing through Sheffield United and Tottenham.

His goalscoring record suggests he has taken a major step forward since leaving Spurs. At 21, he also fits Arsenal’s preference for signing players who can contribute immediately while still having significant room to develop.

There is an obvious question over whether Championship form would translate instantly to a title-chasing Premier League side, particularly when competition for minutes would be much stronger at the Emirates.

That is why Arsenal should probably monitor rather than force the issue in January.

Middlesbrough are top of the Championship and have no financial or sporting incentive to sell their leading scorer halfway through a promotion campaign. CaughtOffside also reports that a recent hamstring issue is not considered particularly serious.

If Lankshear keeps scoring and Boro eventually become open to negotiations, however, Arsenal should remain involved. A young, homegrown striker with his penalty-box instincts could become a very useful long-term addition to Arteta’s squad.

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