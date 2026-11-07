Middlesbrough players celebrate a goal (Photo by Harriet Massey/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are reportedly showing an interest in Middlesbrough striker Will Lankshear after an outstanding run of form so far this season.

The talented 21-year-old is on fire for Boro right now, hitting 13 goals in 13 Championship games, and 15 in 16 appearances in all competitions this term.

Lankshear joined Middlesbrough this summer from Tottenham, where he’d struggled for first-team opportunities, though he impressed on loan at Oxford United last season.

Now it could be that he’s going to earn himself a move back to the Premier League as Newcastle eye up this prolific rising star, according to talkSPORT.

The Magpies have problems up front at the moment, and could do with snapping up this promising talent before other big clubs also surely join the running.

Who is Will Lankshear?

Lankshear actually started out in Arsenal’s academy, but was seemingly released at a young age. He then moved to Sheffield United and later to Tottenham, eventually making his senior debut in October 2024.

In total, the English striker made just six appearances for Spurs, having been sent out on loan to West Brom, and then to Oxford United last season, where he scored 12 goals in all competitions and was voted the club’s young player of the year.

Under his ‘style of play’ section on Wikipedia, Lankshear is described as “a “poacher” who is “outstanding in front of goal”.”

Newcastle in the market for strikers

Newcastle have had problems up front since selling Alexander Isak to Liverpool and failing to adequately replace him.

Lankshear could be a good option in terms of building for the future, but we also understand that NUFC are eyeing Ivan Toney as a more proven and experienced option up front.

It will be interesting to see what direction Newcastle decide to go down, but Middlesbrough will also surely have some say here as they won’t want to sell their top scorer so soon, especially as they push for promotion this season.

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