Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi looks on (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Tottenham are actively scouting Middlesbrough star Will Lankshear, just months after selling the striker to the Championship club.

According to The Sun, scouts representing Newcastle, Spurs and Leeds have watched the Middlesbrough striker this season.

Tottenham scouting Will Lankshear alongside Newcastle and Leeds

The 21-year-old has rapidly established himself as one of the Championship’s most exciting young forwards following his summer move from Spurs.

Middlesbrough are understood to be determined to retain their prized asset, particularly given his importance to their attacking plans.

As per the report, the Championship club have placed a £70 million price tag on Lankshear to deter potential January approaches.

That would represent an extraordinary increase on the initial £10 million fee Middlesbrough paid Tottenham just a few months ago.

However, Spurs did insert matching rights, allowing them to match any accepted future bid—alongside a 20 per cent sell-on clause.

Furthermore, Tottenham are owed up to £10 million in performance-related add-ons, with the report further revealing those triggers include Lankshear playing and scoring for the England senior national team.

Tottenham may have sold their next Harry Kane

Tottenham’s decision to cash in rather than hand Lankshear a first-team opportunity looks increasingly costly given his extraordinary scoring form.

The 6ft 2in center-forward has scored an incredible 15 goals in 16 appearances across all competitions this campaign, including 13 goals in 13 Championship outings, averaging a strike every 81 minutes with a clinical 27 per cent shot conversion rate.

Remarkably, Lankshear has scored just one fewer goal on his own than Tottenham’s entire squad combined this term.

Following earlier EFL loan spells at West Brom and Oxford United, his physical presence, penalty-box instincts, and rapid development have sparked widespread comparisons to former Spurs icon Harry Kane.

His excellent form is attracting widespread interest, with Arsenal among the clubs tracking the striker.