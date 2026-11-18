Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch, and Hugo Ekitike of Liverpool (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool have received a major injury boost regarding French striker Hugo Ekitike, with trusted journalist James Pearce confirming the forward is making strong progress toward a December return.

The 24-year-old has been sidelined since suffering the serious injury against PSG in April, but he is now targeting a return to action in December.

Writing in his latest update for The Athletic, Liverpool correspondent James Pearce revealed that following the return of Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni to first-team training, Ekitike is now the club’s sole remaining long-term absentee, and his recovery from a ruptured Achilles is moving steadily in the right direction:

“It leaves Hugo Ekitike as Liverpool’s only long-term absentee and the French striker is also making good progress. Ekitike, who ruptured his Achilles against PSG in the Champions League in April, has been targeting a return to action in December.”

Having suffered the devastating injury during the second leg of Liverpool’s Champions League quarter-final clash against his former club PSG, Ekitike has spent over seven months completing intensive rehabilitation.

While head coach Andoni Iraola and Liverpool’s medical staff will understandably take a cautious approach with his reintegration, hitting his December target, potentially around the festive Boxing Day fixtures, would represent a massive milestone ahead of January’s decisive European games.

Liverpool hoping for Ekitike return during December

December could represent an important milestone in Ekitike’s recovery.

If the striker continues progressing without setbacks, he may be able to return to competitive action before the end of the calendar year.

That would give Iraola another option during the congested festive period and ahead of Liverpool’s January fixtures.

However, the club are unlikely to rush him back simply to meet a particular date.

After more than seven months on the sidelines, Ekitike may require a gradual reintegration before he is ready to play regularly.

The initial priority will be ensuring he can return safely and rebuild his match fitness.

Ekitike’s return will give Liverpool a big boost

Having Ekitike back available for the grueling winter schedule will provide a huge lift for Iraola’s squad.

While Liverpool have navigated the opening months of the 2026/27 campaign well, adding a dynamic, versatile focal point back into the attacking rotation will ease the workload on the frontline and offer an elite tactical option both through the middle and drifting off the flanks.

Ekitike was outstanding for Liverpool before his injury

Supporters have every reason to be excited about the 24-year-old’s impending comeback given how brilliantly he performed prior to his setback.

Following his summer arrival from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2025, Ekitike hit the ground running at Anfield, registering 17 goals and 6 assists across 45 appearances in all competitions during his debut campaign, including 11 goals and 4 assists in 28 Premier League outings.

His clinical finishing, link-up play, and relentless movement quickly made him a fan favorite, and his return could feel like a marquee mid-season signing for the Reds.