Marcos Llorente haunts Liverpool again with stunning Atletico Madrid goal at Anfield

Liverpool FC
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Alisson Becker looks upset after Marcos Llorente gave Atletico Madrid the lead
Photo via footballontnt

Against the absolute run of play, Atletico Madrid have taken a 1-0 lead against Liverpool at Anfield, with familiar foe Marcos Llorente once again writing his name into the headlines.

Llorente, who has made a habit out of scoring against Liverpool on their home turf, has struck yet again to stun the Merseyside crowd.

Marcos Llorente scores vs Liverpool again

The goal came completely against the run of play. The home side had started off brilliantly, completely dominating the initial 15 minutes of play and coming close to breaking the deadlock twice.

However, the game was turned in a moment, as Julian Alvarez, who was forced to stay at Atletico in the summer, played a fantastic through ball for Llorente.

Kerkez could not keep in check with the Spaniard’s perfectly timed run, who went on to produce an exquisite finish past Alisson Becker to make it 1-0.

Watch the goal below:

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Marcos Llorente has become Liverpool’s Anfield nemesis

Marcos Llorente celebrates scoring his team's second goal with teammates during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1 match vs Liverpool at Anfield
(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Llorente’s knack for delivering painful blows to Liverpool in their own stadium is quickly becoming a recurring nightmare for the Reds.

Time and again, the versatile Spanish international has stepped up in high-stakes European clashes to frustrate the Anfield faithful, cementing his reputation as one of the club’s most persistent modern nemeses on English soil.

Date Competition/Stage Goals Match Context
March 2020 Champions League – Round of 16 2 Scored twice in extra time to knock Liverpool out
2025 Champions League – League Phase 2 Scored twice in a dominant performance at Anfield
September 10, 2026 Champions League – League Phase 1 Scored in the 17th minute during the ongoing fixture
Total 5 5 goals against Liverpool

Llorente’s history at Anfield reached iconic status following his famous performance during the 2019–20 Champions League campaign.

Coming off the bench in extra time, he scored two late goals and provided an assist to dramatically eliminate the reigning European champions.

Llorente then named his pet dog “Anfield,” rubbing further salt into Liverpool’s wounds.

 

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