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Arsenal could be prepared to listen to offers for Viktor Gyokeres amid concerns over his suitability for Mikel Arteta’s system, according to former scout Mick Brown.

The Sweden international arrived at the Emirates Stadium with huge expectations following his prolific spell with Sporting CP but has struggled to establish himself as Arteta’s first-choice striker.

Kai Havertz has instead been preferred through the middle this season, and Brown believes Arsenal could eventually decide to cut their losses if a suitable offer arrives for Gyokeres.

Mick Brown claims Arsenal have doubts over Viktor Gyokeres

Speaking to Football Insider, former chief scout Mick Brown provided his assessment of Gyokeres’ standing at the Emirates Stadium.

Brown believes Arteta’s team selection is particularly significant, with Havertz establishing himself ahead of the Swede in the pecking order.

Brown went as far as suggesting Arsenal could consider selling the 28-year-old if an acceptable proposal arrives.

“I think it’s clear that they have some serious doubts about Viktor Gyokeres at Arsenal.

“They worked hard to bring him in from Sporting, where he was really impressive, but he’s never quite seemed to get going at Arsenal and that’s now becoming an issue.

“Arteta isn’t trusting him to play from the start this season, Kai Havertz has been the first-choice striker, and that’s a bad sign for somebody they spent a huge fee on last year.

“I just don’t think he fits in with Arteta’s style of play or what they’re trying to do at Arsenal, he isn’t a good match for their system and that’s unlikely to change at this stage.

“He’s clearly a talented striker, he shows that every international break with Sweden, but he can’t translate those performances to Arsenal.

“From the club’s point of view, it might be time to cut their losses and admit they got this one wrong, maybe see if they can get their money back and then move on. If offers come in for him, I’m sure Arsenal will be willing to listen.”

Viktor Gyokeres sends Mikel Arteta message with Sweden form

Gyokeres reinforced his elite goalscoring instincts during the recent international break by netting in four consecutive UEFA Nations League matches for Sweden.

His decisive streak, capped off by a match-winner against Romania, served as a direct message to Arteta regarding his clinical finishing.

With Kai Havertz currently nursing a hamstring issue, Gyokeres will hope his national team form translates into starting opportunities in the Premier League.

Gyokeres proved his goalscoring quality at Sporting

There is little question over his goalscoring pedigree.

The Sweden international enjoyed a remarkable spell with Sporting, scoring 66 goals in 68 appearances and establishing himself as one of Europe’s most prolific centre-forwards before making the move to Arsenal.

The bigger question is whether Arsenal can consistently create the conditions that allow him to demonstrate those qualities in Arteta’s system.

Brown believes the tactical fit simply isn’t there.

But with Gyokeres returning from international duty in outstanding goalscoring form and Havertz currently struggling with an injury, the striker may now have the perfect opportunity to change that perception before questions over his Arsenal future become more serious.