Mikel Arteta with Kai Havertz and Viktor Gyokeres

Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres appears to be genuinely annoyed with manager Mikel Arteta amid speculation over his situation at the Emirates Stadium.

The Sweden international only joined the Gunners last summer, and hit 21 goals in all competitions to fire the club to the Premier League title and the final of the Champions League.

However, Gyokeres now appears to have quite clearly fallen down the pecking order as there have been some major question-marks about his overall performances.

See below as Piers Morgan has reported that he’s heard that Gyokeres is “p****d off” with Arteta as it looked like the Spanish tactician benched him as part of trying to offload him towards the end of the summer…

? Watch out @FabrizioRomano @David_Ornstein, Piers Morgan’s got the EXCLUSIVE Arsenal transfer news… ? “Arsenal are going back in for a striker in January!” ?? “(Arsenal) thought they had Vinicius JR, that was genuine!” ? https://t.co/sY50goUrwm@piersmorgan pic.twitter.com/zgMwGFAFGO — Sports Uncensored (@SportsUncensrd) September 9, 2026

Now some fans are sharing footage that would appear to support these claims.

Take a look at the clip below as Arteta hugs a number of his Arsenal players, and some from opponents Napoli after last night’s game, only for Gyokeres to walk right past the Gunners boss without hugging him or even acknowledging him…

Gyökeres walked past Arteta without hugging him.

He genuinely doesn’t look happy pic.twitter.com/qv8BkfkkZZ — DM (@DeclanMode_) September 10, 2026

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Does Viktor Gyokeres have a future at Arsenal?

Gyokeres is a divisive figure among Arsenal fans after some mixed performances in just over a year in north London.

The 28-year-old was a lethal goal-scorer at former club Sporting Lisbon, and while 21 goals in all competitions in his first season in the Premier League is far from awful, he’s perhaps not scoring enough in the big games, or doing enough to influence matches outside of his finishing, to justify a regular starting spot.

Kai Havertz now seems to be Arteta’s first choice up front, and it’s also easy to imagine that a signing like Julian Alvarez could have taken this team to a new level.

Still, Gyokeres has his qualities and is perhaps being judged a bit harshly, as he was far from the only attacking player to look below-par last season.

Arsenal didn’t always click in the final third, and a lot of that was down to injuries disrupting the availability and impact of key players like Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka.

Odegaard in particular is now looking back to his best, and that’s helping AFC play with a lot more freedom, and it might mean Gyokeres thrives if given more opportunities to finish the chances this team is now creating.