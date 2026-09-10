Piers Morgan issues inside information on Arsenal star Viktor Gyokeres

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Viktor Gyokeres was reportedly left unhappy with the way Arsenal handled his situation during the summer transfer window, with Piers Morgan claiming the striker was deliberately left out while the club explored a deal for Julian Alvarez.



The Sweden international found himself behind Kai Havertz at the start of the new season despite scoring 14 Premier League goals during Arsenal’s title-winning 2025-26 campaign.

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Arsenal spent much of the summer looking for another elite attacker, with Alvarez among their biggest targets, and Gyokeres was reportedly discussed as part of a potential deal with Atletico Madrid.

Morgan claims Gyokeres was deliberately benched

Speaking on Football Uncensored alongside Graeme Souness and Simon Jordan, Morgan claimed Arsenal’s treatment of Gyokeres went beyond normal team selection.

“I was told on good authority that he was being deliberately benched because Arsenal were going to try and trade him for Julian Alvarez.

“In the end they couldn’t make that deal happen. That Gyokeres is p*****d off about the way he’s been treated, that he feels he’s being disrespected, that is, I think, undeniable.

“I also think it shows the ruthless streak to Arteta, which many Arsenal fans will be quite happy to see.”

Arsenal did explore ways of landing Alvarez during the summer, including the possibility of using Gyokeres in negotiations.

However, the deal never materialised. The Guardian reported that Arsenal ultimately missed out on Alvarez after the Argentine made it clear late in the window that he did not intend to join the Gunners.

Arteta now has to rebuild Gyokeres’ trust at Arsenal

If Morgan’s information is accurate, Gyokeres would have every reason to feel frustrated.

There is nothing unusual about Arsenal wanting to upgrade their squad, especially when a player of Alvarez’s quality becomes available. However, deliberately reducing Gyokeres’ role while trying to include him in a transfer would inevitably damage the relationship.

Arteta’s ruthlessness helped the Gunners become champions, but man-management is equally important.

Gyokeres remains one of only two recognised senior centre-forward options alongside Havertz after Gabriel Jesus left for Barcelona. Arsenal therefore cannot afford to have him mentally checked out.

The transfer window is closed, Alvarez did not arrive and Gyokeres is still an Arsenal player.

Now the responsibility falls on Arteta to make him feel important again.

Sources: Arsenal target 1.85m tall attacker as “project signing” amid Chelsea interest