Arsenal target 1.85m tall attacker as "project signing" amid Chelsea interest

(Photo by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images)

Arsenal are monitoring AIK teenager Kevin Filling as a potential “project signing”, with Chelsea, Liverpool and Juventus also keeping close tabs on one of Sweden’s most exciting young attackers.



The 17-year-old has already broken into senior football and is beginning to attract serious attention across Europe.

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His combination of physical strength, acceleration and versatility has made him an increasingly interesting option for clubs looking to secure elite young talent before his value rises further.

Arsenal view Filling as a long-term project signing

Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that scouts from Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Juventus have recently been spotted at AIK matches in Stockholm to watch Filling.

Arsenal and Chelsea are believed to see the 2008-born attacker primarily as a project signing, a player who could be recruited early, developed carefully and potentially become part of the first-team picture over the next few seasons.

Liverpool and Juventus are also interested, with both clubs reportedly viewing him as someone capable of eventually making the step between academy football and senior competition.

Standing around 1.85m tall, Filling can play as a centre-forward or operate from the left as an inverted winger. His pace and physicality are among his biggest strengths, while his early senior numbers have also caught attention.

FootyStats records Filling with 17 Allsvenskan appearances, two goals and five assists in 2026, giving him seven league goal contributions despite his age.

AIK have him contracted until June 2028, so they are under no immediate pressure to sell.

Sources suggest a future package could reach €20m-€25m, potentially including bonuses, a sell-on clause and even a loan back to AIK.

Gunners should treat Filling as a genuine development bet

The phrase project signing is important here because Filling would not be arriving as an immediate solution for Arsenal’s first team.

He is still only 17 and has plenty of development ahead of him, but that is also what makes the opportunity interesting.

Arsenal have increasingly looked to secure talented young players before they become established stars, and Filling fits that strategy well. His physical profile and ability to play across the front line would also suit Mikel Arteta’s preference for flexible attackers.

The biggest concern would be the price.

A deal approaching €25m would be a serious investment for a player with limited senior experience.

Arsenal should therefore continue scouting him closely rather than getting dragged into a bidding war.

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