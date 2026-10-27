Lucas Bergvall celebrates with his Tottenham teammates (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Lucas Bergvall as the Spanish giants look to strengthen their midfield options ahead of the January transfer window.

According to an exclusive report from TEAMtalk, the Catalan club has renewed its interest in the Swedish international, whose limited playing time under Roberto De Zerbi has drawn attention from several European heavyweights.

Lucas Bergvall attracts interest from Barcelona

The 20-year-old has struggled to secure a regular starting spot at Tottenham this season, with summer arrivals Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes increasing competition for midfield places.

Barcelona previously tracked Bergvall during his time at Djurgarden in Sweden but ultimately lost the race to Spurs in 2024. They are now considering another attempt to secure his services, impressed by his technical ability, athleticism and versatility.

The midfielder could be an attractive addition for Hansi Flick, who wants to maintain a strong blend of youth and experience in his squad. Although Barcelona already have talented young players such as Pedri, Gavi and Marc Bernal, Bergvall’s potential could make him a valuable long-term investment.

However, Barcelona are not the only club monitoring his situation. Napoli have also expressed interest, while Juventus are reportedly exploring a January loan move.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Tottenham reluctant to lose Bergvall

Tottenham remain in a strong negotiating position after persuading Bergvall to sign a new contract until 2031 last month. The north London club are reluctant to let him leave, particularly given their belief in his long-term potential.

Nevertheless, his lack of regular opportunities could become a concern if the situation continues over the coming months.

Barcelona may therefore look to exploit any uncertainty around his role at Spurs, although convincing the Premier League club to negotiate a deal will be difficult.

Much will depend on Bergvall’s playing time during the remainder of the campaign. If he continues to struggle for starts, interest from Europe’s biggest clubs could intensify, potentially setting up a significant transfer battle in 2027.